STYLE & BEAUTY
01/28/2018 07:50 pm ET

Joy Villa Trumps Last Year's Grammy Dress With Anti-Abortion Gown

The singer wore a MAGA ensemble at the 2017 ceremony.

By Carolina Moreno

Joy Villa made a political fashion statement on the Grammys red carpet ― again.

The singer arrived Sunday night wearing a white anti-abortion gown with a hand-painted fetus-in-utero on the skirt. She was also wearing a tiara and carrying a “Choose Life” purse.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Joy Villa arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards. 

“I’m a pro-life woman,” the singer told Fox News. “This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I’m all about life.”

Villa also told the news outlet that she gave up a baby for adoption when she was 21 and that she supports adoption over abortion. 

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Villa made headlines last year when she arrived at the Grammys in a red, white and blue pro-Trump dress. “Make America Great Again!” was written in sparkly letters down its front, while “Trump” was spelled out around the skirt. 

Carolina Moreno
Latino Voices Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Abortion Celebrity Style Grammys Joy Villa
Joy Villa Trumps Last Year's Grammy Dress With Anti-Abortion Gown

CONVERSATIONS