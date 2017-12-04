MSNBC Host Joy Reid Sorry For 'Tone Deaf' LGBTQ Posts

MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized over the weekend for writing blog posts that were criticized as anti-gay.

Reid’s comments, which were posted nearly a decade ago on her blog The Reid Report repeatedly mocked then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist as a closeted gay man whom she nicknamed “Miss Charlie.” Reid claimed that Crist, a conservative Republican, was married to a woman so he could be Sen. John McCain’s running mate in 2008. Crist is now a Florida congressman and has said he is heterosexual.

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘God, do I actually have to see her naked?’” Reid wrote on her blog.

In a statement to Mediaite, the “AM Joy” host said she had been trying to call out “potential hypocrisy” by Crist, who opposed same-sex marriage. She said that as someone who was “not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm.”

“It was insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it — not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.”

Reid also “deeply” apologized to Crist, “who was the target of my thoughtlessness. My critique of anti-LGBT positions he once held but has since abandoned was legitimate in my view. My means of critiquing were not.”

Crist accepted the apology on Twitter.

Long forgotten, but thank you, Joy. I appreciate you. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) December 4, 2017

Twitter user Jaime_Maz unearthed the posts, which were picked up by Paste magazine and Mediaite.

1/x From 2007 to 2009 @joyannreid authored a dozen homophobic posts not only attempting to out Charlie Crist as gay, she attacked & mocked him for being so.



She repeatedly referred to him as "Miss Charlie" and tagged posts about him under "gay politicians." (thread) pic.twitter.com/tRYvJ3lTc8 — Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017