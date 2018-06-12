SPORTS
Cuban Teen Almost Long Jumps Beyond Pit For Best Mark In 23 Years

This is your chance to watch a man fly.
By Ron Dicker
Long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria said "I want to jump at this level for a long time" after recording the best mark in 23 years.
CHRISTINE OLSSON via Getty Images
Long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria said "I want to jump at this level for a long time" after recording the best mark in 23 years. 

Hey, Stockholm, you’re gonna need a bigger pit.

Cuban long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría soared so far at a Diamond League meet in the Swedish capital recently that he nearly landed outside of the sand pit.

Echevarria, the 19-year-old world indoor champion, jumped nearly 29 feet (8.83 meters), the longest distance recorded in the event in 23 years, Track and Field News reported. Ivan Pedroso jumped 8.96 meters in 1995, but that mark was disputed over wind gauge irregularities and never submitted for ratification.

Unfortunately for Echevarria, his mark won’t stand for record purposes because the tailwind Sunday was a just over-the-limit 2.1 meters per second, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations. Ouch.

It would have been the fifth best all-time, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I want to jump at this level for a long time, but it’s early season so I will take it all step by step,” Echevarria said, per Track and Field News.

Mike Powell of the United States still holds the official long jump record at 8.95 meters, set in 1991.

