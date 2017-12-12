This Latino Artist Just Made History On 'The Late Show'

Grammy-winning singer Juanes made “The Late Show” history this week.

The Colombian superstar performed “Es Tarde,” from his award-winning visual album “Mis Planes Son Amarte,” on Monday. It was the first all-Spanish-language performance in “The Late Show” history.

After the show, Juanes thanked host Stephen Colbert and the show for the opportunity to deliver the groundbreaking performance.

“Gracias for the invitation The Late Show with Stephen Colbert... it was an unbelievable honor to perform on that legendary stage!” Juanes wrote on Instagram.

The 45-year-old star is no stranger to major Spanish-language performances on national television. In 2015, Juanes became the first artist in a decade to perform a song entirely in Spanish on the Grammy stage. The singer performed his single “Juntos,” which was written for the Disney film “McFarland, USA.”