Judd Apatow Reads Garry Shandling's Hilarious Diary On 'Conan'

Judd Apatow on Wednesday revealed a side of Garry Shandling’s wit that most people had never seen before.

While promoting his new documentary about Shandling on “Conan,” Apatow read aloud from a diary the comic wrote after his 2000 film “What Planet Are You From?” flopped. Shandling wrote and starred in the sci-fi satire.

At some point, Apatow said, the dejected Shandling wrote out some mock movie-poster quotes about the misfire, including “I hate myself ― Garry Shandling.”

Shandling, perhaps best known for “The Larry Sanders Show” and “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,” died in 2016 at age 66.

Apatow, who directed an episode of “The Larry Sanders Show,” spoke to host Conan O’Brien with genuine reverence about his mentor Shandling. The whole interview above is worth a watch, but you can fast-forward to the 3:45 mark if you want to cut to the “Planet” part.