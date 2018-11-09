Judge Judy Tells Ellen DeGeneres She Won't Be Retiring Any Time Soon

Fear not: Judge Judy Sheindlin won’t be abandoning her TV career anytime soon.

The daytime TV judge shot down rumors she was retiring to promote a skincare line during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday. She told the host she continues to have “a wonderful time” on her own reality series, “Judge Judy,” now in its 23rd season.

“This job, believe it or not, it’s an anchor, because it gives you someplace to go,” Sheindlin, who said she is under contract by CBS for two and a half more years, explained. “I work every other week. So that’s my anchor. And it gives me plenty of downtime to get bored, and when I get bored, I usually harass people.”

At 76, the judge said, “I feel young, except when I look at a full-length mirror. Then it all comes back!”

She recalled a night out with Florence Henderson, during which the “Brady Bunch” star offered words of advice that have stuck with her to this day.

“I remember having dinner with Flo when she turned 70,” she said. “She said, ‘Judy, 70 is the new 50. It’s just a number.’ And I remember that.”