“Our Constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment,” she said at the time. “If it did, I have to say, I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls ― these young women in their childhood ― I would allow some or many people to do to him what he did to others.”

Aquilina delivered a now iconic statement when she handed down Nassar’s sentence, saying, “Sir, I’m giving you 175 years, which is 2,100 months. I just signed your death warrant.”