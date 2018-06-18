Federal Judge Strikes Down Kansas Proof Of Citizenship Law

A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked Kansas from requiring people to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote at a state motor vehicle agency.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson, a George W. Bush appointee, found that the law violated the National Voter Registration Act and the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The decision is a defeat for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), who championed the law requiring proof of citizenship.

Kobach chose to personally defend his own office at trial, and Robinson repeatedly admonished him for failing to follow proper rules of federal civil procedure to introduce evidence.

In her Monday ruling, Robinson sanctioned Kobach with six hours of continuing legal education related to rules of civil procedure or evidence.

Kobach has already previously been sanctioned twice in the trial for misleading the court about the contents of emails and failing to properly notify voters they were eligible to vote after Robinson initially blocked the law in 2016.

The Kansas law, passed in 2011 and enacted in 2013, required Kansans to provide one of a series of pre-approved documents, like a passport or a birth certificate, to prove their citizenship when they registered to vote. If they failed to provide that proof within 90 days of registering, Kobach could cancel their registration. By March of 2016, before Robinson issued her preliminary injunction, 16,319 people had their registrations canceled in this way. Overall at that time, 31,089 were blocked from registering for failing to provide proof of citizenship.

Kobach, who led President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission until it was disbanded, has been one of the loudest voices to argue that voter fraud is a widespread problem. To uphold the Kansas law, Kobach has to show that “substantial” numbers of noncitizens were registering to vote in Kansas.

Kobach offered 129 instances from 1999 to 2013 of noncitizens who registered or attempted to register to vote, but offered a series of experts to back up his argument that there could actually be thousands on the rolls.

The court was not convinced.

“Defendant insists that these numbers are just ‘the tip of the iceberg.’ This trial was his opportunity to produce credible evidence of that iceberg, but he failed to do so,” Robinson wrote in her opinion.

She continued:

While the Court acknowledges that Defendant has limited tools at his disposal to quantify the statewide numbers of noncitizen registrations, the Court does not assume as Defendant does that this means there must be additional, substantial cases of noncitizen registration. Instead, the Court draws the more obvious conclusion that there is no iceberg; only an icicle, largely created by confusion and administrative error.