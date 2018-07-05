Judge Upholds Key Parts Of California Sanctuary Policies

Of the three laws, the most prominent and most targeted by the Trump administration is SB 54, which California Gov. Jerry Brown signed in October and which went into effect Jan. 1. Provisions of the law bar local law enforcement officials from telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they will release certain individuals and from facilitating their transfer in most cases.

AB 103 is a provision of a budget bill approved last year that allows the state to review federal detention of immigrants in the state.

AB 450, which also went into effect Jan. 1, restricts private employers’ cooperation with federal immigration officials, requiring that businesses notify workers about employment documentation reviews and that immigration officials present a subpoena or warrant to enter workplaces.

Mendez upheld SB 54 and AB 103, but he suspended three provisions of AB 450, including the subpoena requirement.

A coalition of immigrant rights groups known as ICE Out of CA issued a statement on Thursday calling the ruling “overall, a defeat for the President’s hate-filled agenda and escalating abuses of power.”

“At the same time, we disagree with the court’s decision to suspend certain parts of the Immigrant Worker Protection Act, and we will redouble our commitment to defending the rights of all workers, including immigrants,” the coalition wrote.

The activists also noted that private employers may still choose to deny ICE agents entry to a workplace unless they have a warrant and that businesses are protected in doing so under federal law.