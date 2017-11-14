Julia Holdway- A Female Screenwriter Shares Her Perspective on Writing From The Heart

“Your story has to come from the heart in order to bring people and an audience in, and the only way that will happen is if you share you and your perspective.” - Julia Holdway

Julia Holdway is a working screenwriter for the American and Canadian film markets and is one wonderful human being! She showed up to our interview as her authentic self ready to talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the film industry. She is also one TENACIOUS woman! Wow! She keeps a beautiful balance of authenticity and mad hustle, that has helped her create her life as a working screenwriter. A challenge that a lot of us know all too well!

On the contrary to what most people would believe, she has had some pretty wonderful experiences in writers rooms. Being in the Bates Motel writers room changed her life. When I asked how, she said, “[Being in the industry] always feels like you’re working up to something, but then I got in the room, and [I found] a family. To learn from Carrie (the head writer), is a dream. She is a genius. She is fascinating, supportive and loving.”

To be surrounded by a group of loving supportive people in the industry seems like a fairytale. We always hear about the “dog eat dog” world that the film and television industry is, so it was so refreshing to hear of a caring production, doing things right. This is how it should be! It’s an artform and media art is always collaborative, so I personally never understood the competitiveness. I don’t believe in lack, I believe in showing up as authentically as you can and finding where you fit. There is no competition to authenticity!

These are the things that has set Julia apart from others in the industry.

She makes it about the writing. “Always write. Care more about the writing than the rejection.” She is constantly striving to find the heart in her writing and understanding that this is what brings her joy, and to have nothing taint that love. She is always connecting to people. Authentic relationships is the name of the game here. She is always emailing people, keeping in touch and growing her support system. When she won the Banff fellowship she got to make connections with other writers from Toronto. She previously had trouble getting meetings but now has opened up new doors because of the friendships she made in Banff. She is open to change on the fly. Julia keeps her opportunities constantly flowing by being ready for change. She applies for everything that she is interested in, she applies for fellowships, writing jobs, residencies, whatever she feels would be a good opportunity.

“Apply for everything because you never know where the opportunities will lead.”

These are just a few ways that Julia has grown to have the career of her dreams, and her dreams are constantly expanding. It can be a tough road but the rewards are amazing. Julia is constantly not only submitting but also giving back to people in the industry that are just starting out. She speaks at schools and is always giving out her email, giving her time and encouragement to new writers. She did this interview, so that people could have more insight into what works, and how to think outside the box with your career!

This is what Julia has going on right now, ie. the fruits of her labour!

After her gig in the Bates Motel writers room she was flown to St. Lucia to do some research for her new film that went to camera TODAY as I am writing this! The film will be called Honeymoon In Paradise, you can find more about that here!

She also just landed one of six spots doing a residency at the Canadian Film Centre, which is a HIGHLY competitive program, you can find more about that here. Through this opportunity she gets to work with the inspiring Dennis Heaton, where they are helping to develop his next series, along with developing their own, which they will be pitching in a month!

She has kept her options open and it has lead her to a truly incredible career, surrounded by kind loving mentors. She in turn has become a kind and loving mentor for the next generation of screenwriters.

THIS is how we shift our film and television industry. We put truly loving and compassionate people in positions of power. To start to create a more loving and compassionate industry that benefits the many instead of the few. To get back to the HEART of it and to get back to the joy of creation.

