Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers Her Basketball Player Son's Funny Tweet

Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” and “Veep” takes pride in her son Charlie Hall’s basketball exploits ― and his sense of humor.

Hall, a junior reserve for Northwestern, scored his first point ever for the school Tuesday on a free throw against Lewis.

🚨 First career point alert! 🚨@charlie_hall23 sinks a free throw to get in the @NUMensBball scoring column.



We have a feeling mom was watching. @OfficialJLD 👀 pic.twitter.com/1iEs92gKFE — Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) December 20, 2017

He then issued this funny tweet, comparing his feat to all-time great Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point NBA game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

Mom approved.

Louis-Dreyfus, an ardent supporter of the Wildcats, was seen cheering on her son’s team in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament last March.