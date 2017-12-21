ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers Her Basketball Player Son's Funny Tweet

Gee, wonder where he gets his gift for comedy?
By Ron Dicker

Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Seinfeld” and “Veep” takes pride in her son Charlie Hall’s basketball exploits ― and his sense of humor.

Hall, a junior reserve for Northwestern, scored his first point ever for the school Tuesday on a free throw against Lewis. 

He then issued this funny tweet, comparing his feat to all-time great Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point NBA game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Mom approved.

Louis-Dreyfus, an ardent supporter of the Wildcats, was seen cheering on her son’s team in the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament last March. 

In September the actress announced she had breast cancer, prompting this response from the school (also her alma mater).

