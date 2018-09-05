ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Feels 'Different' After Breast Cancer

The "Veep" actress is back to work and baring her soul in a new interview.
By Ron Dicker

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she feels “different” after her treatment for breast cancer.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how,” the “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star told InStyle in an interview posted Tuesday. “I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

Louis-Dreyfus announced her cancer diagnosis after winning her sixth straight Emmy award in September for her “Veep” role. “Veep” production was delayed as she underwent treatment that included chemotherapy and surgery.

&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve come out the other side of this," Julia Louis-Dreyfus said.
The performer fought back with humor on social media but said she doesn’t want to dwell on her ordeal.

“I’m not someone who likes looking back,” she told InStyle. “I look forward. That’s how I operate. We’ll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing. I’m always just moving on, you know?”

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, on Tuesday also announced on Twitter that she’s the Key to the Cure Ambassador. She helped design the 20th anniversary T-shirt ― sales of which will benefit women who can’t afford breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.

Louis-Dreyfus returned to shoot Season 7 of “Veep” a few weeks ago.

“I feel good,” she told The Associated Press. “I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left.”

Season 6 of “Veep” concluded with her character Selina Meyer opting to run for president again. 

