Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Feels 'Different' After Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she feels “different” after her treatment for breast cancer.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how,” the “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star told InStyle in an interview posted Tuesday. “I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

Louis-Dreyfus announced her cancer diagnosis after winning her sixth straight Emmy award in September for her “Veep” role. “Veep” production was delayed as she underwent treatment that included chemotherapy and surgery.

Twitter “I’ve come out the other side of this," Julia Louis-Dreyfus said.

The performer fought back with humor on social media but said she doesn’t want to dwell on her ordeal.

“I’m not someone who likes looking back,” she told InStyle. “I look forward. That’s how I operate. We’ll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing. I’m always just moving on, you know?”

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, on Tuesday also announced on Twitter that she’s the Key to the Cure Ambassador. She helped design the 20th anniversary T-shirt ― sales of which will benefit women who can’t afford breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.

I'm proud to be this year's Key to Cure Ambassador for their 20 year anniversary. I've partnered with @saks & creative director for @CarolinaHerrera, @WesGordon, to design this year's Key to the Cure Foundation tee. Take a peek at our collaboration launching in October #saksstyle pic.twitter.com/mRmnEiZEUP — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 4, 2018

Louis-Dreyfus returned to shoot Season 7 of “Veep” a few weeks ago.

“I feel good,” she told The Associated Press. “I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left.”