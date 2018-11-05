Julia Louis-Dreyfus Evokes Holocaust In Vote PSA Ripping Trump

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, wasn’t looking for laughs this time.
The “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star accused President Donald Trump of fearmongering in a PSA about anti-Semitism posted Sunday on her Twitter account. She urged people to “vote for unity” in Tuesday’s election.
“Donald Trump, you are the president of all citizens of this country,” Dreyfus said in the Vote.org clip from media company Attn. “You must not inflame the hatred of some at the violent expense of others. We’ve seen Jews subjected to persecution, prejudice and mass murder for thousands of years.”
Interviews with Holocaust survivors and images of wartime atrocities segue into the recent massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“In memory of the 11 people who lost their lives at their place of worship, we call on the president to unequivocally denounce fascism, Neo-Nazism and white nationalism,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “On Nov. 6 vote for unity, vote for decency. Vote.”