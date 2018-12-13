Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tearfully Talks About Sister Emma's Sudden Death

Julia Louis-Dreyfus publicly shared her anguish over her sister Emma’s sudden death on a summer camping trip.

Dreyfus, the former “Seinfeld” and current “Veep” star, told The New Yorker in an interview for the Dec. 17 edition that the tragedy “came out of the blue.”

Emma Louis-Dreyfus, a half-sister, had a fatal seizure on the trip in August. An autopsy noted that the 44-year-old social worker had alcohol and cocaine in her system.

A British tabloid noted shortly before The New Yorker interview that Louis-Dreyfus had been publicly silent on Emma’s death, and suggested the siblings were estranged, the magazine article said.

“Given the fact that that heinous shit came out, I would simply say I’ve kept this under wraps out of reverence for my dearest Emma,” Louis-Dreyfus, 57, explained to The New Yorker. As her eyes “welled,” she added: “It’s been a very bad period of time.”