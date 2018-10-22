The women also said Ford’s accusation “is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves.”

The Republican-led Senate brushed aside the misconduct allegations by Ford and two other women, and voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Many GOP senators said they believed Ford had been sexually assaulted, but because she couldn’t remember some details, it probably wasn’t Kavanaugh who did it. Some, joined by President Donald Trump, sympathized with Kavanaugh.

“This, by the way, is totally true and not some kind of subtle attack on our newest Supreme Court Justice ― for God’s sake the man has suffered enough,” Louis-Dreyfus cracked during her address.