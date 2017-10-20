ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tackles Chemo With Humor, Grit And Katy Perry

You "roar," Julia.

By Ron Dicker

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is showing breast cancer who’s boss.

In an Instagram she posted Thursday, the “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star struck a feisty note dressed in a funny getup of hoodie, sunglasses and drawn-on mustache. She wrote that she had just finished her second round of chemotherapy, quoting Katy Perry’s “Roar” to amplify her determination to fight the disease.

The actress thanked the singer, along with “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer last month, reportedly learning of her diagnosis the day after she won her sixth-straight Emmy for “Veep.”

1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” she wrote on social media. “Today, I’m the one.”

