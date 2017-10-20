Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tackles Chemo With Humor, Grit And Katy Perry

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is showing breast cancer who’s boss.

In an Instagram she posted Thursday, the “Veep” and “Seinfeld” star struck a feisty note dressed in a funny getup of hoodie, sunglasses and drawn-on mustache. She wrote that she had just finished her second round of chemotherapy, quoting Katy Perry’s “Roar” to amplify her determination to fight the disease.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

The actress thanked the singer, along with “Veep” co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer last month, reportedly learning of her diagnosis the day after she won her sixth-straight Emmy for “Veep.”