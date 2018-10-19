Here's 'Veep' Reason Julia Louis-Dreyfus Went Public With Cancer Fight

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has chronicled her breast cancer fight with courage and comedy on social media ― and on Thursday she explained why she went public.

“First and foremost, because it stalled ‘Veep’ production,” the star said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“A lot of people worked for me, and I knew I couldn’t really keep it private because I had to tell everybody what was going on, and then I just sort of embraced that, and I got a lot of positive feedback,” she continued.

Louis-Dreyfus, the “Seinfeld” alum who has won six straight Emmys for her Selena Meyer “Veep” role, announced her cancer diagnosis in September. Production was halted as she underwent treatment that included chemotherapy and surgery.

But through it all, she appeared to keep her spirits up with social media posts that inspired others.

“I think people liked the fact that I had a sense of humor about it, and also I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I very much considered the notion that, as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying.”