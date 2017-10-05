Julia Roberts And James Corden Act Out Her Movies In Double-Quick Time

Julia Roberts is just a girl standing in front of James Corden, re-enacting classic scenes from her movies.

The “Pretty Woman” star reprised some of her most iconic roles on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.” The pair spent almost 10 minutes acting out memorable moments of Roberts’ films, from “Erin Brockovich” and “Notting Hill” to “The Pelican Brief” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

There was even a cheeky promo for Roberts’ upcoming movie “Wonder,” which hits theaters in November, and a “cameo” by George Clooney’s twins.