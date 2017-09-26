Julia Stiles Gabs About Her Movies

"Ghostwriter" (1993-'94)

"No, I can’t," Stiles said, jumping as soon as I pulled up this clip from "Ghostwriter," the children's mystery series that aired on PBS from 1992 to 1995. "Do we have to? I can’t watch it!" <br><br>I told her we didn't have to, but before I could close the tab on my computer, Stiles continued, "We all have our -- ugh, please, I can’t watch it. It’s too corny. Also, my saving grace is that every actor starts off somewhere, but ... yeah. It’s too embarrassing. It’s ridiculous." <br><br>In the clip we were going to watch, Stiles plays a young hacker with what would have been a nice premonition for the nascent internet, had it actually proved true: "It's a world where you're judged by what you say and think, not by what you look like."