Congratulations are in order for Julia Stiles and her partner, Preston J. Cook ― the couple is officially married.
Stiles shared the news with an Instagram photo, showing Cook’s hand ― complete with a wedding band ― resting on her growing belly. Stiles is wearing a white dress in the photo, and a wedding band (along with her engagement ring) is visible.
“Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” she captioned the pic.
A rep for Stiles confirmed the wedding took place over the Labor Day weekend on a beach in Seattle, Washington. Two friends were there to witness the special moment.
Stiles and Cook first met on the set of the 2015 film “Blackway,” where Cook was working as a camera assistant. On Christmas Eve of that year, the couple got engaged in Colombia.
Stiles shared the engagement news in January with a photo of her ring on Instagram.
“Best Christmas Ever!” she captioned the pic.
In August, the “Save the Last Dance” actress announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.