Julian Assange 'Seriously Considering' Testifying Before Senate Panel

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is “seriously considering” testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russian government, his lawyer said.

On Wednesday, the WikiLeaks Twitter site posted a letter from the Senate panel asking Assange to “make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan Committee staff at a mutually agreeable time and location.” It was signed by committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and vice chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but testimony must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/TrDKkCKVBx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018

“The inquiry has asked for him to appear in person at a mutually agreeable time and place. We are seriously considering the offer, but must ensure Mr. Assange’s protection is guaranteed,” his attorney, Jennifer Robinson, said in a statement.

Assange has been holed up inside Ecuador’s embassy in London since 2016, in part because of fears he could be extradited to the U.S. to face possible charges after leaking some 20,000 documents from the Democratic National Committee shortly before the presidential election.