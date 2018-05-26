ENTERTAINMENT
05/26/2018 08:03 am ET

Julianna Margulies Picks Up After Dog With Donald Trump Poop Bags

The "Dietland" actress called it a "really cathartic, therapeutic moment."
By Ron Dicker

Actress Julianna Margulies unleashed her funny method of venting at President Donald Trump on “The Tonight Show” Friday.

The “Dietland” star told host Jimmy Fallon that she uses “Trump poop bags” to pick up after her dog.

She said she received the bags, which have Trump’s face on them, as a gift from her in-laws. Now they’ve become a therapy of sorts when the family pooch does her business.

Said Margulies: “There’s this sort of really cathartic, therapeutic moment, and I just stand there and I go, ‘You take a poopie! You take a poopie!’ ”

