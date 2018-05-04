At least three female writers have accused Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz of being misogynistic, with one woman saying he physically assaulted her.

Novelist Zinzi Clemmons was the first to tweet accusations about Diaz on Friday. When she was a graduate student, she said, she invited the Dominican author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao and This Is How You Lose Her to speak about representation in literature.

“I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me,” she tweeted. “I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore.”

Clemmons, now an associate editor at Believer magazine who also teaches writing, said she has emails from the author that support her accusations.

I told several people this story at the time, I have emails he sent me afterward (*barf*). This happened and I have receipts. — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) May 4, 2018

Another author, Monica Byrne, responded to Clemmons’ story with one of her own, in which she and Diaz sat next to each other at a dinner.

“The table struck up a light conversation about the significance of statistics in publishing,” she wrote in a Facebook post that expanded on a series of tweets. “I made a point emphasizing how personal narrative is important in empowering the marginalized. He said (and this is my memory, so I’m not including quotation marks), Well, I don’t know if you know how statistics work, but that’s like saying, Oh, I haven’t been RAPED, so RAPE must not exist.”

“His voice had risen to a shout. He literally shouted the word ‘rape’ in my face,” she wrote.

The dinner just got worse from there. I’ve never experienced such virulent misogyny. Every point I made—ABOUT issues women face in publishing—he made a point of talking over me, cutting me off, ignoring me to talk to the other (male) scifi writer at the table, who played along. — Monica Byrne (@monicabyrne13) May 4, 2018

Byrne said she tried discussing issues women face in publishing, but that Diaz “made a point of talking over me, cutting me off, ignoring me to talk to the other famous (male) writer at the table, who happily participated in the erasure.”

She said she left the dinner when it was about halfway over.

Author Carmen Maria Machado wrote in a series of tweets that she had attended a Q&A session with Diaz and asked him about the “unhealthy, pathological relationship with women” displayed in one of his books.

“[H]e went off [on] me for twenty minutes,” she wrote.

During his tour for THIS IS HOW YOU LOSE HER, Junot Díaz did a Q&A at the grad program I'd just graduated from. When I made the mistake of asking him a question about his protagonist's unhealthy, pathological relationship with women, he went off for me for twenty minutes. https://t.co/7wuQOarBIJ — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

He asked me to back up my claim with evidence. I cited several passages from the book in front of me. He raised his voice, paced, implied I was a prude who didn't know how to read or draw reasonable conclusions from text. — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

When I suggested that maybe my question had been answered, and he move on to someone else's question, he refused. He told me he was leaning on me to explain myself, which is what he did with his students. (Never mind that I wasn't his student, or a student at all.) — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

Every time he asked me a question, I answered it, and he became freshly enraged when I refused to capitulate. This went on and on and on and on until he finally ran out of steam. — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

And this happened in a room full of people! There's a recording! He was not embarrassed about his behavior at all. A friend of mine was so stressed out from the whole interaction that she texted me saying she'd have to leave so she could go home and take a Xanax. — Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) May 4, 2018

None of the women who made accusations against Diaz immediately responded to a request for comment. A representative for the author also did not respond to a request for comment.

Diaz’s work often centers on the American immigrant experience and addresses the issues of race and masculinity, and has been criticized for its treatment of female characters in heterosexual relationships.

“There’s plenty of people out there who are like, ‘Fuck you. You are endorsing this shit. Your portrayal of women is fucked up,’” Diaz told Atlantic writer Joe Fassler in 2012. Both men argued at the time that a sexist character doesn’t necessarily make for a sexist book.