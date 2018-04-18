The final “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer dropped on Wednesday (see below), and its mysterious surfing scene has us stoked.

It’s on for just a moment, but it looks totally rad.

A very large creature rides the wave beneath the surface, while a human catches the swell from above. This probably won’t end with high-fives and beers on the beach.

The preview continues building suspense toward the dinosaur franchise’s June 22 bow. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the now-abandoned island to rescue dinosaurs, including the missing raptor Blue, before a volcano goes boom. There’s a conspiracy afoot that could set back evolution, so the stakes are high, according to Universal’s YouTube description. And it appears some souped-up prehistoric beasts are going to commit mayhem in civilization.

Now, what about that wave?