ENTERTAINMENT
04/18/2018 01:54 pm ET

New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Has A Bonkers Surfing Scene

The blockbuster sequel rides a wave of interest in its "final" preview.
By Ron Dicker

The final “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer dropped on Wednesday (see below), and its mysterious surfing scene has us stoked.

It’s on for just a moment, but it looks totally rad.

A very large creature rides the wave beneath the surface, while a human catches the swell from above. This probably won’t end with high-fives and beers on the beach.

The preview continues building suspense toward the dinosaur franchise’s June 22 bow. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the now-abandoned island to rescue dinosaurs, including the missing raptor Blue, before a volcano goes boom. There’s a conspiracy afoot that could set back evolution, so the stakes are high, according to Universal’s YouTube description. And it appears some souped-up prehistoric beasts are going to commit mayhem in civilization. 

Now, what about that wave?

Watch the trailer below.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Dinosaurs Make Travel Photos Better
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movie Trailers Surfing Dinosaurs Jurassic World Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Has A Bonkers Surfing Scene
CONVERSATIONS