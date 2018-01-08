Just 12 Days After Mike Flynn's Secret Sanctions Talk With The Russian Ambassador, Donald Trump Lied About Russia 6 Times In 30 Minutes

10 days before his inauguration and one day after BuzzFeed and CNN first printed the Steele Dossier, President elect, Donald Trump held a press conference in which he lied about Team Trump’s Russia connections six (6) times. Even more galling, as we now know thanks to reporting from the NY Times and Washington Post, just 12 days earlier, on December 29th and December 31st, Mike Flynn had made secret calls to the Russian Ambassador to the US where he discussed rolling back sanctions imposed by the Obama administration against Russia as a punishment for their meddling in the 2016 election for president.