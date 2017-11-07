Just How Much Is A “Smart” Home Worth To Today’s Sellers?

Smart home technology is objectively valuable; it corresponds with a price point, and therefore holds value. No surprise there. It’s worth noting, however, that not all smart home technology is valued objectively. Some technologies are inherently more valuable than others, as value can often be in the eye of the beholder. And therein lies the true value of smart home technology: some people are inherently willing to pay more for certain technologies, which begs the question: Who is asking for smart home technology and how much are they willing to pay for it?

The answer, while not necessarily surprising, could prove invaluable to today’s investors. If for nothing else, those that are not only able to identify what today’s homebuyers want, but also give it to them, stand to realize more success. Can you really put a price on that? We are about to find out.

The advent of technology has seen to it that nearly every home amenity has a corresponding smart home component. Few amenities, if any at all, don’t have a “smart” counterpart that meets today’s standards of living. Where we once had florescent light bulbs, we now have voice activated smart-bulbs capable of connecting to wifi, cutting energy costs, and changing colors. Even thermostats have become the beneficiaries of some much needed improvements, as the once static control panels can now learn a homeowner’s tendencies and adjust to their heating and cooling preferences accordingly. If that wasn’t enough, refrigerators can now tell us when our milk is about to expire and even order another gallon.

What else could we ask for? The answer is simple: plenty more. At least if you hope to sell a home sooner rather than later. Smart home technology has made living at home more luxurious and efficient than ever before, but I digress. Today’s buyers, and even tomorrow’s, covet smart home additions more than ever before. Millennials, in particular, are expected to make up the largest group of buyers for the foreseeable future, and their inclination towards the latest and greatest technology should provide a wakeup call for those looking to sell their homes.

You see, it stands to reason that if you are looking to sell that you would want to capture the attention of the largest audience possible. As it turns out, that audience is Millennials, and they want one thing: smart home technology.

According to Zillow, “Millennials poured some $514 billion into the U.S. housing market over the last year as the largest generation of home buyers.” It’s also worth noting that the amount of money Millennials spent on housing isn’t indicative of a “flash in the pan,” but rather the start of what many believe to be a long-term trend. You see, Millennials are finally at the point where buying makes more sense than renting. What’s more, a large contingent of the Millennial population is much better off financially than they were at the depths of the latest recession. All things considered, Millennials are coming of age and ready to take the leap into homeownership.

If that’s not enough to convince you that more buyers will start coveting smart home technology, consider this: Generation Z — those born between 1995 and 2010 — are already beginning to enter the housing market as renters. What’s more, the latest Zillow report suggests Generation Z “already makes up more than 21 percent of the U.S. population.”

"It's encouraging to see that Generation Z is inheriting the same notion of what home means as their parents and Millennial siblings," said Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Group chief marketing officer. "These tech-savvy, yet risk averse renters are bringing their social personalities home, desiring communal amenities geared toward bringing people together. They prefer living with others to living alone, and they put their vast social networks to work during every step of the rental search process. As they mature and look toward homeownership, it will be interesting to see how their aspirations and preferences will shape the housing market.”

There’s no doubt about it, younger adults are expected to make up the majority of buyers for quite some time. What’s more, they have already shown an inclination towards homes with smart technology. Why wouldn’t they? They did grow up with it, after all. It’s worth noting, however, that it’s not only become more apparent that Millennials like homes with smart technology, but also that they are willing to pay more for them. In fact, data analyzed by Techzone360 suggests “Millennials are willing to pay an average of 20 percent more a month in order to secure a home with smart technology.”

Despite popular belief, demand for smart home technology may not end with younger generations. According to Wakefield Research, 65% of baby boomers “said that they would pay more for smart tech in their homes.” And while that number may pale in comparison to younger generations, it’s telling of one very important factor: demand for smart home technology is real. Everyone from college grads to those living out their golden years appear set on using some sort of smart home technology. It’s time investors gave them what they want.