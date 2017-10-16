"Just Like Anne": Honoring Holocaust Victim Anne Frank

I recently launched a merchandising campaign called “Just Like Anne” in honor of Holocaust victim, Anne Frank, and my late grandmother whose name was Anne.
The “Just Like Anne” motto and slogan and logo will appear on merchandise such as shirts, hats, posters, key chains, bags, wallets, buttons, and perfume.
We want to be “Just Like Anne”. Please show your support for the “Just Like Anne” campaign.
