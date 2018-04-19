Justice Department Reportedly Releasing Comey Memos To Congress

The Department of Justice is expected to share copies of the so-called Comey memos with Congress as early as Thursday or Friday, according to CNN and Politico.

News of the release comes just a day after House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) suggested he’d subpoena the DOJ to obtain the seven memos, in which former FBI chief James Comey detailed his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Tensions have been mounting between the DOJ and a group of top House Republicans who have been putting pressure on the agency to release the memos. The Republicans also seek the release of other sensitive documents related to Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling and the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Goodlatte, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) demanded last Friday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein provide access to unredacted copies of the Comey memos.

In a Monday letter, Rosenstein asked for more time to “evaluate the consequences” of providing such access, noting that “one or more of the memos may relate to an ongoing investigation, may contain classified information, and may report confidential Presidential communications.”

In his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last year, Comey said the memos contained his personal recollections of his conversations with Trump. He admitted at the time to having leaked details from the documents, including an encounter during which the president allegedly urged him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The memos’ content, however, is mostly unknown — and may contain useful evidence for Mueller’s Russia probe, particularly in relation to whether Trump obstructed justice. Questions have thus been raised as to whether releasing the memos to Congress could interfere with the investigation. It remains unclear whether the memos will be redacted when released to lawmakers this week.

Democrats have suggested that GOP demands for the memos are a ploy to undermine Rosenstein and Mueller.

“The Deputy Attorney General should be aware that no matter what he gives to these members of Congress, it will never be enough,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent on Wednesday. “The point is to create a conflict with the Justice Department that would give the president grounds to get rid of Mueller or Rosenstein. They don’t care what damage they do to our institutions to protect the president.”

The battle over the Comey memos comes as the fired FBI chief’s tell-all memoir hit shelves. In the book, Comey accuses Trump of being “unethical” and “untethered to truth and institutional values.”

Trump lashed out at Comey following the memoir’s release, calling him “the worst FBI Director in history.”