Justin Bieber's Canadian Superman Is One Funny Kiss-Ass In Viral Sketch

It’s Super Biebs!

Justin Bieber adds a heroically funny touch to Rudy Mancuso’s latest “Racist Superman” video.

As Hispanic Superman (Mancuso), Black Superman and others trade insults and argue over who is the true Man of Steel, in comes Bieber as Canadian Superman.

Of course, Canadian Superman is super polite and ready to play hockey. “Hummus is delicious,” he tells Mediterranean Superman. “I loved Pokemon growing up,” he gushes to Asian Superman.

OK, so he’s a kiss-ass, too.

But bravo to the Biebs, who hails from north of the border, for helping the clip collect millions of views on YouTube since it was posted Wednesday.

Mancuso and Bieber do have a connection, incidentally. Mancuso opened for Bieber on his 2017 “Purpose” tour in Brazil, People noted.

Nice those two could get together to entertain once again.