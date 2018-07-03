Justin Bieber Directing Traffic In The Hamptons Is Delightfully Weird

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin found themselves in a bit of a traffic jam on Monday.

The duo’s Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG apparently broke down in the middle of the road as they were driving around the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

Police were called to direct traffic until a mechanic could fetch the faulty vehicle, according to People. But in the meantime, Bieber intervened.

Check out this incredible video of the “Sorry” crooner directing cars:

A post shared by Justin Bieber//Selena Gomez🥀❤️ (@jelena.turnt) on Jul 2, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

The video is so good for so many reasons. There’s Bieber’s hair and his wife beater. And there’s Baldwin’s incredulousness at the whole situation.

If there were Peabody Awards for Instagram videos, this might get one.

