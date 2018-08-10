Earlier this week, Justin Bieber and his new fiancée, model Hailey Baldwin, were both seen openly crying in public while walking around New York City.

In one paparazzi photo, the singer was holding his head in his hands while being comforted by Baldwin on a bench on Tuesday. Later in the day, Baldwin was photographed visibly crying in a restaurant while Bieber comforted her.

Bieber offered an explanation for the outbursts in a new video captured by TMZ on Thursday. The 24-year-old held up a book by pastor Timothy Keller, called The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment With the Wisdom of God.

“This,” the singer said, holding up the book.

“You got good days, and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” Bieber added with a smile. So, as Daniel Powter would croon, the couple just had a bad day.

James Devaney via Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Aug. 8 in New York City.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas in early July, just weeks after getting back together. (The two previously dated in 2016.) Bieber posted about the engagement on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

“...plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” Bieber wrote. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

He added, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Bieber previously talked about marrying Baldwin in an interview with GQ in 2016, where he said he didn’t want to rush things with her.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” he said. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard ... I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Baldwin herself hinted a couple of months ago that she was looking to settle down when she commented on a picture of Scooter Braun and his wife, captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“Couple goals,” the model commented on the photo, followed by “Scoot find me a husband.”

