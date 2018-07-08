Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged After Weeks Of Dating

Justin Bieber reportedly got engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin this weekend.

The “Baby” singer proposed to the model in the Bahamas on Saturday, TMZ first reported. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, briefly dated in 2015 and 2016 and rekindled their romance about a month ago.

People also reported the news, citing an unidentified source, as did US Weekly, citing a source close to Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin were at a resort’s restaurant when two eyewitnesses said they saw Bieber get down on one knee, according to TMZ.

Gotham via Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, seen together on Thursday, are reportedly engaged.

Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, all but confirmed the engagement in a tweet Sunday. It included the couple’s initials, a Bible verse about husbands loving their wives and the hashtag #bestisyettocome.

The post also included the Twitter handles of Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette.

Sweet smile on my face !

me&wife (Kennya)

Always pray 4 Gods will !!

He is moving in the hearts

of JB&HB

Let’s all pray for

His will to be done

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Love you 2 so much !!!#Godstiming #bestisyettocome

Congrats ❤️@JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus pic.twitter.com/vVPEmhDgyp — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) July 8, 2018

A source told E! that the proposal came as a total surprise for Hailey Baldwin.

“Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable,” the source said. “The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard. ... Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love.”

JMA/Star Max via Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently rekindled their romance. They're seen here back in 2015.

Bieber’s dad appeared to respond to the news on social media, posting a photo of his son on Instagram with a caption that read: “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” He also tweeted: “The proudest.”

Mallette tweeted Saturday: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Bieber and Baldwin have recently spent time together in Canada, New York City and the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands.