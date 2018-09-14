ENTERTAINMENT
'What Do You Mean' That Was Really Justin Bieber And Jimmy Fallon In Disguise?

The duo went undercover in New York City's Central Park for "The Tonight Show."
By Lee Moran

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon donned disguises to pull pranks in New York City’s Central Park, and fans had absolutely no idea who they were.

No one seemed to recognize the pair, who were dressed in ’70s-style suits and ties, as they danced to Bieber’s 2015 hit “What Do You Mean?” for the comedy bit that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

It was only when the duo whipped off their wigs at the end of the stunt that people in the park twigged, and inevitably swarmed them for selfies. 

Check out the clip above.

