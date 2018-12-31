Justin Bieber Is Ending 2018 By Feuding With 15-Year-Old Pop Star JoJo Siwa

BG015/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber picked a fight with pop star JoJoSiwa on social media, criticizing her new convertible.

One could argue that Justin Bieber grew up this year now that he’s a married man, has come to terms with crying in public and has learned how to correctly eat a burrito. You know, adult stuff!

But before the clock struck midnight on 2018, Bieber backslid into decidedly children’s territory, inexplicably picking a fight with dancer-turned-pop-star JoJo Siwa about her new rainbow-colored whip.

The 15-year-old “Dance Moms” alum was gifted with a glittery, customized BMW convertible with her face plastered on the hood for Christmas and naturally took to Instagram to show off her new ride.

The company responsible for the candy-colored creation, West Coast Customs, also shared a photo of Siwa and the vehicle, which drew an unexpectedly strong response from Bieber.

“Burn it,” he wrote not once, not twice, but three times in the comments section of the post.

His commentary raised some internet eyebrows with even Siwa’s mother chiming in: “@justinbieber [crying laughing emoji] burn your own things.”

The popular YouTube vlogger, however, was about three steps ahead of Bieber, turning the diss into her own personal catchphrase, which is now littered across all of her social media platforms.

She even took another picture with a Bieber cutout riding in the passenger seat of her new car and posted it with a caption that reads ― you guessed it ― “burn it.”

Bieber, who’s been known to collect a few outrageous cars in his day, went on to issue an apology to Siwa, noting Sunday that his criticisms had nothing to do with the singer.

“@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

Siwa took the apology in stride but had one request for the Canadian singer to settle their social media squabble for good.

“it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” she wrote back to Bieber.

And, hey, if he doesn’t comply, at least she has the name for her new single...