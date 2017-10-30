Justin Symbol Unleashes New Video "Warlock" and Joins CB Entertainment

New York City's Justin Symbol has joined the team at CB Entertainment for development. After spending years honing in his craft, releasing extensive music videos as well touring all over the nation with the likes of The Bunny, The Bear, Mushroomhead to name a few.
Justin Symbol aka 'Star Daddy' released his debut album 'VΩIDHEAD' in 2014. The effort explored a modern industrial rock sound and featured Marilyn Manson guitarist Daisy Berkowitz. Two years and many tours later, having built a national cult following, Symbol reinvents himself with the 'Fuckboi EP', adding elements of hip hop to his sonic palette.
Watch the latest music video for "Warlock" today
