Justin Theroux Bonded With The 'Queer Eye' Guys Over Vagina Sketches

A quiche and a slide into the DMs was all it took for Justin Theroux to establish a “Queer Eye” connection.

On Monday, Theroux popped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and opened up about his now-burgeoning friendship with “Queer Eye” stars Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. The actor, who described himself as a “big fan” of the “Queer Eye” reboot, said he reached out to Van Ness over Instagram on Easter when he realized they were both in New York at the same time.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you probably won’t get this, but this is Justin, but I’m making a quiche this Easter if you want to come by.’ I knew he was in Brooklyn or something because he was with Antoni,” Theroux said. “He immediately hit me back, and he was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, I’m coming right away.’ So, he came over... we had quiche. Now it’s sort of become this thing whenever they’re in town.”

Currently promoting his new film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” Theroux said he hasn’t yet picked up any grooming, culinary or cultural tips from the guys. In fact, he said he’s been the one offering words of wisdom, helping Van Ness craft a crop top (with makeshift tassels, no less) for an LGBTQ Pride celebration, and educating his new pals on... female genitalia.

“They all came over one night with a bunch of people, and then at a certain point, Jonathan and Tanny were talking about, like, sex and stuff,” he said. “They’d never seen a vagina, aside from maybe what you’d see in a textbook or something like that.”

My Easter was really cute https://t.co/PsJDFoHeCb — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 3, 2018

Sensing a “teachable moment,” Theroux added, “I got art supplies and I said, ‘We’re all going to draw vaginas.’ I was dying to know what, in their brain, that looked like.”

Just how effective Theroux’s female-focused crash course was, however, is questionable.