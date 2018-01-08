Justin Timberlake fans have a whole lot to look forward to.

Just days after dropping a “Filthy” new single, Timberlake announced Monday that he’s heading out on tour to support his upcoming album, “Man of the Woods.”

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” the 36-year-old singer says in a clip about the tour, first shared by People.

“How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”

Timberlake drops his “earthy” new album on Feb. 2, and he’ll hit the road shortly after his halftime performance at Super Bowl 2018.

The 27-date “Man of the Woods” tour will kick off in Toronto on March 13 and wraps up in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 30. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 16 on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can find pre-sale information here.

Check out the tour dates below: