Justin Timberlake fans have a whole lot to look forward to.
Just days after dropping a “Filthy” new single, Timberlake announced Monday that he’s heading out on tour to support his upcoming album, “Man of the Woods.”
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” the 36-year-old singer says in a clip about the tour, first shared by People.
“How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”
Timberlake drops his “earthy” new album on Feb. 2, and he’ll hit the road shortly after his halftime performance at Super Bowl 2018.
The 27-date “Man of the Woods” tour will kick off in Toronto on March 13 and wraps up in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 30. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 16 on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can find pre-sale information here.
Check out the tour dates below:
March 13 — Toronto, Air Canada Centre
March 18 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
March 21 — New York, Madison Square Garden
March 25 — Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
March 27 — Chicago, United Center
March 31 — Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
April, 2 — Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 4 — Boston, TD Garden
April 8 — Montreal, Bell Centre
April 12 — Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 — Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
April 24 — San Jose, California, SAP Center
April 28 — Los Angeles, The Forum
May 2 — Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
May 7 — Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
May 9 — Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
May 11 — Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 — Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
May 15 — Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
May 18 — Miami, American Airlines Arena
May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
May 23 — Houston, Toyota Center
May 27 — Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 30 — Memphis, FedEx Forum