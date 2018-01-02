Justin Timberlake Announces 'Earthy' New Album Inspired By Wife And Son

Just when you had gotten that “Trolls” song played at every last wedding, birthday, bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah out of your head, Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

Ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show, the singer announced that his fifth studio album, titled “Man of the Woods,” will drop Feb. 2, with the first single available on Friday.

The Tennessee-born Timberlake shared a short video clip on social media Tuesday, showing him solemnly wandering through the wilderness while musing on the origins of his new sound.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from, and it’s personal,” he says.

Aside from a promotional track here and there, Timberlake lately has been largely absent from the music scene. His last album was released more than four years ago.

Timberlake’s 2-year-old son Silas, and wife Jessica Biel, whom he pulls in for a kiss, make cameos in the video.

“It feels like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but now,” Biel says in a voiceover.

Musician Pharrell Williams also appears long enough to let us know that the music is “earthy,” as we hear various samplings from the album.

The former boy bander is set to rock the Super Bowl halftime show, presumably with some of his new music, just days after the album drops.

While fans have been clamoring for Janet Jackson to join him on stage after their infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance, a reunion is unlikely.