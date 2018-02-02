Justin Timberlake Says His Son 'Will Never Play Football'

As the featured halftime performer for Sunday’s Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake may have wanted to avoid sensitive subjects at a press conference on Thursday.

But that didn’t happen.

When a reporter asked if Timberlake would support his almost-3-year-old son, Silas, if he wanted to play in the NFL someday, the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer answered: “He will never play football.”

The performer hemmed-and-hawed a moment before adding: “It’s kinda like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person and if he wants to get into the arts or sports, yeah, I mean, I would fully support that.”

Timberlake didn’t explain why his son wouldn’t play football.

The NFL and others in the sport have been struggling with the long-term effects of repeated collisions. Just last week, lawmakers in New York and Illinois proposed banning kids under 12 from participating in tackle football. A 2017 Boston University study asserted that children who took up tackle football early developed more intellectual and behavioral problems later on.