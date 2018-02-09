Justin Timberlake Brings Selfie Kid To Tears With An Even Better Surprise

It’s safe to say no one is having a better month than Selfie Kid, the teenager who snapped a selfie with halftime performer Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl last weekend.

Well, he has a name, Ryan McKenna, and apparently his press tour isn’t over yet, because the 13-year-old New England Patriots fan stopped by Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for one more victory lap.

“Boy, your life has changed, hasn’t it?” DeGeneres asked.

“Yeah,” McKenna said. “This is so amazing.”

The teen said he had no idea he was seated in the section where Timberlake would perform and was just as surprised as anybody when the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer came into the crowd to close the show.

“My dad told me two weeks before and I just started crying. I couldn’t believe it. Just to go to the Super Bowl is a dream come true,” he explained. “The lady told us we were in a good section, but we had no idea Justin was going to be there.”

McKenna also had no idea Timberlake was calling into the show, so that the singer could meet him officially. Cue the waterworks.

“It’s nice to meet you, finally,” Timberlake said.

“Oh, my God!” McKenna said, as his eyes began to water. “I can’t believe this!”

“Basically, I knew that I wanted to end the performance with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ because I knew how people respond to that song,” the performer explained. “And then cut to Ryan!”

“I’ll tell you what I want to do: Because it was so unexpected that you came down, and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself, ‘I really want to meet you properly,’” Timberlake said. “I’m going to be coming to TD Garden on tour to play in Boston. I’d like to invite you and your family to come.”

“Thank you so much!” said McKenna, now full-on crying. “Oh my gosh!”

“Ryan, I look forward to meeting you,” Timberlake added, “and our second selfie together.”