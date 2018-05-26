Justin Timberlake Visits Texas School Shooting Victims

Justin Timberlake paid a visit Friday to victims of last week’s school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

He dropped in at an area hospital where victims were recovering from the shooting at Santa Fe High School, in which a gunman killed 10 people and injured 13 last Friday.

The visit came a couple days after the pop icon performed a concert in nearby Houston in which he donned a “Santa Fe Strong” shirt, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A Facebook post from Sonia Lopez-Puentes, the mother of injured student Sarah Salazar, shows a picture of Timberlake with Salazar at the hospital and says he brought her a gift.