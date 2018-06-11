People Think Trump And Trudeau Just Had Their 'Love Actually' Moment

“Love Actually” doesn’t usually see much Twitter activity outside of December, but the beloved Christmas film received numerous mentions on the social network over the weekend.

The reason? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his country against tariffs put into place by President Donald Trump.

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” Trudeau said as he announced retaliatory tariffs. “I don’t want to hurt American workers. They’re our neighbors. They’re our friends. But my job is to stand up for Canadian workers, Canadian interests, and I will do that without flinching.”

To some, it called to mind Hugh Grant’s impassioned defense of Britain in the film as he stood up to a bullying U.S. president played by Billy Bob Thornton. In the film, Grant’s prime minister spoke as Thornton looked on angrily. In Trudeau’s case, Trump had already left the meeting. But that didn’t stop people from making comparisons.

A YouTuber mixed the scenes together:

And on Twitter, people pointed out the similarities:

Justin Trudeau taking cues from Hugh Grant when he stands up to the US President in Love Actually https://t.co/tgkF2HcJN2 — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) June 9, 2018

This G7 summit kerfuffle between Trump-US and Trudeau-Canada reminds me of the Hugh Grant vs Billy Bob Thornton bristle in Love Actually. So basically, be prepared to "accidentally" see Trudeau when the curtain comes up at the end of some Christmas pageant this year pic.twitter.com/YkqtGHFRIh — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) June 11, 2018

Anyone else see @JustinTrudeau as Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister in Love Actually? pic.twitter.com/Co2gWMJju3 — Kent Wilson △⃒⃘ 👨🏼‍💻📈🎖 (@dgtl_mAdman) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau is Hugh Grant in Love Actually, Donald Trump is Billy Bob Thorton — Kat Lap (@Its_Katka) June 10, 2018

No one else picturing Justin Trudeau dancing to Jump For My Love like Hugh Grant did after standing up to Billy Bob Thornton in Love Actually? pic.twitter.com/8gj745os8c — Christina Fattore (@cfattorewvu) June 10, 2018

I'm just saying, if Trudeau did a Hugh Grant Love Actually move right now, he'd win the 2019 election in a landslide



(I cannot guarantee this move is smart in the long term) — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) June 7, 2018

Tell the truth @JustinTrudeau Just how many times have you watched “Love Actually?” Bravo, Mr. Prime Minister! #JustinTrudeau — KG Braithwaite (@KGBraff4) June 10, 2018

The situation between Trudeau and Trump is so reminiscent of this movie, 'Love Actually'! I can't actually believe it happened in real life. — Louise McElhill (@LouiseMcElhill) June 10, 2018

On the plus side, this may just be viral marketing for Love Actually 2 https://t.co/4Vzsuv65HX — Dennis Restauro (@Dennis_Restauro) June 10, 2018

Is it just me, or did @JustinTrudeau today sound like Hugh Grant's character in Love, Actually, dressing down Billy Bob Thornton as the POTUS? — Susan Milligan (@MilliganSusan) June 9, 2018

I feel like this is the plot from 'Love Actually' playing out in real life. Trudeau is Hugh Grant. I'm a little shook. https://t.co/0ZUyQ66Lze — Elizabeth Estrella (@EstreHair) June 10, 2018

How many people do you think called in dedications to radio stations for @JustinTrudeau? https://t.co/dIZVVJWsfa — Jamie (@jamietomasello) June 10, 2018

Omgomgomg. We are living in Love Actually but Britain is Canada, Billy Bob is Trump, and Hugh Grant is Trudeau. Also instead of Christmas, it’s Hell! Wheeee! — Heather Norrgard (@ladyheatherlee) June 10, 2018