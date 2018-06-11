People Think Trump And Trudeau Just Had Their 'Love Actually' Moment

“Love Actually” doesn’t usually see much Twitter activity outside of December, but the beloved Christmas film received numerous mentions on the social network over the weekend.
The reason? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his country against tariffs put into place by President Donald Trump.
“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” Trudeau said as he announced retaliatory tariffs. “I don’t want to hurt American workers. They’re our neighbors. They’re our friends. But my job is to stand up for Canadian workers, Canadian interests, and I will do that without flinching.”
To some, it called to mind Hugh Grant’s impassioned defense of Britain in the film as he stood up to a bullying U.S. president played by Billy Bob Thornton. In the film, Grant’s prime minister spoke as Thornton looked on angrily. In Trudeau’s case, Trump had already left the meeting. But that didn’t stop people from making comparisons.
A YouTuber mixed the scenes together:
And on Twitter, people pointed out the similarities: