01/25/2018 05:00 pm ET

Justin Trudueau Wore Some Pretty 'Fowl' Socks To Davos

Take a peep at these ducks.

By Carly Ledbetter

Justin Trudeau was clearly in a “fowl” mood at Davos

The prime minister of Canada marked his appearance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting by wearing purple socks with yellow ducks on them.

It was the tiniest bit distracting during his joint session with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and current Oxford student, Malala Yousafzai

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai appear at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Trudeau sported socks with ducks on them.

As always, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the PM’s bold sock choice: 

A few days prior, Trudeau sported slightly more toned-down socks ― light blue with dark blue spots ― during a session with WEF President Borge Brende: 

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Trudeau shakes hands with WEF President Borge Brende on Tuesday.
Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Trudeau's blue socks from the World Economic Forum session.

The prime minister’s penchant for loud socks is well-documented. In September, Trudeau wore Chewbacca socks to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. 

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Chewbacca socks appeared at a business forum in September.

And let’s not forget about these mismatched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks Trudeau wore on #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day, in May.  

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
