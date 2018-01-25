Justin Trudueau Wore Some Pretty 'Fowl' Socks To Davos

Justin Trudeau was clearly in a “fowl” mood at Davos.
The prime minister of Canada marked his appearance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting by wearing purple socks with yellow ducks on them.
It was the tiniest bit distracting during his joint session with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and current Oxford student, Malala Yousafzai:
As always, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the PM’s bold sock choice:
A few days prior, Trudeau sported slightly more toned-down socks ― light blue with dark blue spots ― during a session with WEF President Borge Brende:
The prime minister’s penchant for loud socks is well-documented. In September, Trudeau wore Chewbacca socks to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.
And let’s not forget about these mismatched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks Trudeau wore on #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day, in May.