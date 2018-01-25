Justin Trudueau Wore Some Pretty 'Fowl' Socks To Davos

Justin Trudeau was clearly in a “fowl” mood at Davos.

The prime minister of Canada marked his appearance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting by wearing purple socks with yellow ducks on them.

It was the tiniest bit distracting during his joint session with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and current Oxford student, Malala Yousafzai:

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai appear at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images Trudeau sported socks with ducks on them.

As always, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the PM’s bold sock choice:

Justin Trudeau takes his sock game to a whole new level pic.twitter.com/DYIVJ7I0WJ — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 25, 2018

"Sitting Duck" aptly summarizes this! — ✌V!shwajeeT (@VKondi) January 25, 2018

Say what you want about his politics, I need more politicians wearing duck socks. https://t.co/sPR0r7Z1YD — old brandon is dead (@brandon_hilman) January 25, 2018

Dunno if Owning The Same Socks As Justin Trudeau is a LinkedIn-eligible skill, but I’m going to try pic.twitter.com/s6Bkn4zt5r — David Elser (@david_elser) January 25, 2018

A few days prior, Trudeau sported slightly more toned-down socks ― light blue with dark blue spots ― during a session with WEF President Borge Brende:

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images Trudeau shakes hands with WEF President Borge Brende on Tuesday.

Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images Trudeau's blue socks from the World Economic Forum session.

The prime minister’s penchant for loud socks is well-documented. In September, Trudeau wore Chewbacca socks to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Chewbacca socks appeared at a business forum in September.