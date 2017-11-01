Justin Trudeau Dressed As Clark Kent For Halloween And It Was Super, Man

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Justin Trudeau in a Clark Kent costume!

The Canadian prime minister got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday and showed up to work at the House of Commons in his costume. Watch him reveal his inner Superman when he reaches the bottom of the stairs:

Justin Trudeau arrived for House duties today dressed as Clark Kent for Halloween. (via CBC News) pic.twitter.com/iCjUxVov73 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2017

People on Twitter flipped over Trudeau’s work-appropriate, swoon-worthy getup:

He definitely looks the part! — MuellerMondaysRock (@LWOSmwilson1113) October 31, 2017

Be still my heart. Is he coming to save us?? — Barbara Marshall (@BBbmarsh) October 31, 2017

I want to marry him but my husband would get mad. — Erik Larson (@eelarson) October 31, 2017

Canada is so hot right now — Chris (@Awesomenessly00) November 1, 2017

Trudeau was later spotted wearing the costume while out trick-or-treating with his wife, Sophie, and their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Chris Wattie / Reuters Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Oct. 31.

Chris Wattie / Reuters They must've spotted something spooky.

Chris Wattie / Reuters So cute!

Chris Wattie / Reuters Justin Trudeau walks with his wife, Sophie, and their children as they arrive for Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall.

“I’m a journalist this year, you guys should love that,” Trudeau said while talking to reporters.

1st Star Wars, then Petit Prince, now a Clark Kent costume for Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/Uw5g9tTRxX — Andrew Foote (@amkfoote) October 31, 2017

As he said on Twitter, it looks like his family had a “Super” Halloween: