11/01/2017 10:54 am ET

Justin Trudeau Dressed As Clark Kent For Halloween And It Was Super, Man

"I want to marry him but my husband would get mad."

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Justin Trudeau in a Clark Kent costume! 

The Canadian prime minister got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday and showed up to work at the House of Commons in his costume. Watch him reveal his inner Superman when he reaches the bottom of the stairs: 

People on Twitter flipped over Trudeau’s work-appropriate, swoon-worthy getup: 

Trudeau was later spotted wearing the costume while out trick-or-treating with his wife, Sophie, and their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Oct. 31.
Chris Wattie / Reuters
They must've spotted something spooky. 
Chris Wattie / Reuters
So cute! 
Chris Wattie / Reuters
Justin Trudeau walks with his wife, Sophie, and their children as they arrive for Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall. 

“I’m a journalist this year, you guys should love that,” Trudeau said while talking to reporters.

As he said on Twitter, it looks like his family had a “Super” Halloween: 

Halloween Justin Trudeau Superman
