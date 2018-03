A new wax statue of Justin Trudeau is causing some confusion online.

Montreal’s Grévin Wax Museum unveiled its tribute to the Canadian prime minister on Tuesday:

But its appearance immediately prompted comparisons with Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn:

A Montreal museum has unveiled a wax figure of Sean Penn disguised as Justin Trudeau #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/YRI7aNwjgj — Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 22, 2017

No that's definitely Sean Penn https://t.co/adG8TZB6ck — Dustin Jones (@DustinJComedy) November 22, 2017

Love this wax figure of you @imseanpenn!! https://t.co/yd1sxw9QKj — Megz Bottomley (@megzmb95) November 22, 2017

1980s Sean Penn to play Justin Trudeau in new Hollywood biopic! https://t.co/uyFTCArfp8 — John Allore (@justusguy) November 22, 2017

One person even thought Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray’s sculpture could also pass for “Taken” star Liam Neeson:

Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn. — FireGuy62 (@FireGuy1962) November 22, 2017