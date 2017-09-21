STYLE & BEAUTY
Justin Trudeau Wore Chewbacca Socks To A Global Business Forum, Of Course

"Why can't we have nice things like Canada?"
Justin Trudeau’s sock game is out of this world and in a galaxy far, far away. 

The Canadian prime minister revealed a pair of Chewbacca socks at the  Bloomberg Global Business Forum and a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation event in New York City on Wednesday: 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sept. 20 in New York City.
So fun! 

They appear to be a pair of $20 “Chewie” socks from the brand Stance, which Trudeau has worn before

Of course, people on Twitter went crazy for Trudeau’s socks: 

Even William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame chimed in and jokingly called out Trudeau: 

Trudeau, who is known for his strong sock game, wore a mismatched pair of “Star Wars”-themed socks earlier this year. The date was May 4, also known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.

Never change, Trudeau. 

