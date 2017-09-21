Justin Trudeau’s sock game is out of this world and in a galaxy far, far away.

The Canadian prime minister revealed a pair of Chewbacca socks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation event in New York City on Wednesday:

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sept. 20 in New York City.

John Moore via Getty Images So fun!

They appear to be a pair of $20 “Chewie” socks from the brand Stance, which Trudeau has worn before:

Stance

Of course, people on Twitter went crazy for Trudeau’s socks:

He's too socksy for his shirt, too socksy for his shirt. So socksy it hurrrrts! — Lisa Suhay (@NiceChess757) September 20, 2017

Justin Trudeau is wearing Chewbacca socks I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/7d0qV2IEt5 — Gary He (@garyhe) September 20, 2017

Why can't we have nice things like Canada 🇨🇦 — Deb S (@bdog_mom) September 21, 2017

Only one man has the panache to pull those socks off, the PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau. ❤️🇨🇦❤️ — Ebby (@ebbybennett) September 21, 2017

Even William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame chimed in and jokingly called out Trudeau:

Trudeau, who is known for his strong sock game, wore a mismatched pair of “Star Wars”-themed socks earlier this year. The date was May 4, also known as #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, or Star Wars Day.