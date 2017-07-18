Damond was reportedly unarmed, wearing pajamas and speaking to an officer when she was killed. A cell phone was found near her body, according to The Star Tribune.

The Australian woman died from a single gunshot to the abdomen, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner stated Monday. The manner of death was determined as homicide.

Damond’s legal name was Justine Ruszczyk, though she frequently went by the surname of her fiancé, Don Damond. Don Damond is the general manager of Little Six Casino, located roughly 20 miles from the Minneapolis neighborhood where he lived with his fiancée. The couple planned to marry in August.

Justine Damond moved to the U.S. from Australia in 2015 to be with her fiancé. She was a qualified yoga instructor and ran a business as a motivational speaker and meditation teacher. She grew up in Sydney, where she received a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science from the University of Sydney in 2002.

Don Damond was away on a business trip during the shooting. He told reporters on Monday that both his and his fiancée’s families were getting nothing from police. “Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived,” he said outside his home in Fulton.