Juul bo and Ziip pod systems the Rise of the Evolution of E-Cig Tech

The electronic cigarette and vaping industry has gone through a significant transition period over the last several years. It all began in 2007 when the first vaping device which looked like a traditional cigarette began to commercialize across developed markets. Since then vape shops, trade shows, and vast technology leaps have transformed the e-cigarette into an extensive field of various devices occupying different shapes of tubes and boxes and varying features. At the time of writing this article towards the end of 2017; the industry is once again evolving into smaller devices that do not resemble an e-cigarette but more of an electronics component or USB drive stick.

The current market leader has turned out to be Juul, which has popularized a new type of vaporizer device that distinguishes itself from other vaping mods by being thin and rectangular. Millennials have decided larger vapes have served their usefulness and are now opting for more discrete devices. While the flavor selection seems to be rather limited with these new and growing pod systems; the current word of mouth is that these devices offer strong throat hits and high amounts of nicotine prompting backlash from regulators and lawmakers alike.

On October 15th 2017, Sen, Chuck Schumer urged the federal government at a press conference in Manhattan, NY to reverse the delay of regulations for e-cigarettes. The senator targets Juul's devices specifically “To know that New York kids are much more likely to be using these new-age e-cig devices, like Juul, is not only concerning, but it could be dangerous,” Schumer said. He also went on to mention that one in five teens in New York city vape on one of these new age devices.

Regulators are arguing that these new vaporizers can be even more dangerous than conventional smoking because of the high amount of nicotine available in each pod. The device looks like a USB flash drive and can be charged on a laptop at home or even in school without educators understanding the purpose of the vaporizer.