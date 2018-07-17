ASIAN VOICES
K-Pop Band BTS Is Releasing A New Album And Fans Already Love It

By Kimberly Yam
K-pop band BTS plans to drop&nbsp;their second album of the year in August.
Try to keep calm, but K-pop band BTS will be releasing a new album this summer. 

“Love Yourself: Answer” will come out on Aug. 24, before the band’s upcoming world tour. BTS made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

In addition to several previously released tracks, “Answer” will feature seven fresh songs. The group said it will be the fourth and final installment in their “Love Yourself” series, which includes this year’s “Love Yourself: Tear” album and the “Love Yourself: Wonder” video as well as last year’s “Love Yourself: Her” EP. 

BTS’s fans, known as the BTS Army, are already having difficulty containing their excitement. Some are even urging people to spread the word about the upcoming new music. 

As BTS fans share the love, the band has also been steadily racking up the official accolades. Earlier this year, their song “DNA” and their “Mic Drop” remix earned gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. They also took home two iHeartRadio Music Awards, won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and picked up other honors in 2018. 

Kimberly Yam
Asian Voices Editor, HuffPost
