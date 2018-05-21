K-pop fans were elated to see members of beloved band BTS do an interview in their native language on Sunday.

The group chatted with host AJ Gibson and “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne on the red carpet ahead of the Billboard Music Awards. During the interview, Gibson encouraged the band’s members to give a shoutout to their fans, who call themselves the “BTS Army.”

“Feel free to say it in Korean,” he said.

And that’s exactly what the boys did.

“We are here because of you guys,” BTS member Suga told fans. “We’ll do our best.”

Jin echoed his bandmate’s thoughts, saying he was “grateful” to be there and that he felt like he could do anything with the group’s fans at his side.

The band’s fans ~ lived ~ for that moment, expressing their delight on social media at hearing the band’s message. They also praised the interviewers for being considerate of the group.

the interviewers who talked to bangtan that i saw so far are very RESPECTFUL “bts im so proud of you” “feel free to speak in korean” they really earned that respect from western people and artists and they deserve it after everything im crying#IVoteBTSBBMAs @BTS_twt #BBMAs — r (@jiminshye) May 20, 2018

the interviewer who told bts to “feel free to speak in korean” damn you’re doing great dude 🙌🏻 — 루나 (@kookiish) May 20, 2018

Okay this years red carpet is superior is Because the interviewers ENCOURAGED bts to speak in korean I loved that. They were all like "go ahead"!!#iVoteBTSBBMAs — Ꭺnna“ | FAKE LOVE (@mixtaepjoon) May 20, 2018

I cannot stress how proud I am when they always speak Korean up on that damn stage. BTS. Asia REPRESENT #BTSinBBMAs — 🍒 Kisumi 🍒 (@KisumiXXIV) May 21, 2018

Gibson replied to the praise by saying he has “got love” for BTS.

That was me! 😉 I got love for the boys and all of you too! @BTS_twt #btsbbmas #BBMAS https://t.co/tdRVWeKi7c — AJ Gibson (@AJGibson) May 21, 2018

The host appears to be a pretty big fan of the K-pop group. He shared a picture of himself kissing his boyfriend, TV host Emile Ennis Jr., and said BTS had inspired them to share themselves “in a way we never have so publicly.”

Hey @BTS_twt you inspired us to share ourselves in a way we never have so publicly & we thought we’d take a page out of the @suitsupply Spring/Summer 2018 campaign to show our love! #BBMAs ❤️ NOT #FakeLove 😉 pic.twitter.com/KpePnwTToh — AJ Gibson (@AJGibson) May 21, 2018