K-pop fans were elated to see members of beloved band BTS do an interview in their native language on Sunday.
The group chatted with host AJ Gibson and “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne on the red carpet ahead of the Billboard Music Awards. During the interview, Gibson encouraged the band’s members to give a shoutout to their fans, who call themselves the “BTS Army.”
“Feel free to say it in Korean,” he said.
And that’s exactly what the boys did.
“We are here because of you guys,” BTS member Suga told fans. “We’ll do our best.”
Jin echoed his bandmate’s thoughts, saying he was “grateful” to be there and that he felt like he could do anything with the group’s fans at his side.
The band’s fans ~ lived ~ for that moment, expressing their delight on social media at hearing the band’s message. They also praised the interviewers for being considerate of the group.
Gibson replied to the praise by saying he has “got love” for BTS.
The host appears to be a pretty big fan of the K-pop group. He shared a picture of himself kissing his boyfriend, TV host Emile Ennis Jr., and said BTS had inspired them to share themselves “in a way we never have so publicly.”
The evening just kept getting better for the band. BTS nailed its performance of “Fake Love” at the ceremony and also took home the Top Social Artist award.