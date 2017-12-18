K-Pop Boy Band Singer Jonghyun Dead At 27

Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of popular South Korean boy band SHINee, died Monday at 27 years old, according to Reuters via multiple local reports.

The K-pop superstar, better known to his fans as just Jonghyun, was transported to a hospital after he was found unconscious by police on Monday at his apartment in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

His sister reportedly alerted authorities after being concerned about her brother’s whereabouts, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

SM Entertainment, the company that founded the group, confirmed Kim’s death in a statement, writing that his funeral would be “carried out in the quietest manner with his family members and co-workers.”

The cause of death is currently unknown, but police told BBC that they are investigating suicide as a possibility.

Dubbed “The Princes of K-pop” by CNN earlier this year, SHINee was first formed in 2008. They’re one of only a handful of K-pop groups to find international success. As the lead singer, Kim also composed songs and wrote lyrics ― somewhat of a rarity in the scene ― for several of the band’s chart-topping singles, including “Juliette.”

The five-member boy band made a dent in global music, fashion and dance trends after entering the Japanese market in 2011 with their song “Replay,” which sold more than 100,000 copies. Their most recent album, “Five,” was released earlier this year.